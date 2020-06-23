Egg By Edis Rune

Egg
This is
an
Egg.
A boiled,
And
Peeled,
Cracked and
Eaten
Egg,
Is still
An
Egg.
The white
Symbolizes
God’s
Containment, of
The
Human
Race, and The Yolk,
a Celebration
Of
Fertility.
A bald
Eagle,
A
Gold eagle,
Inside
The
Egg is
Still
An
Eagle.
A Pregnancy,
An
Egg,
a Baby,
An
Egg.
A Hatching
Planet,
Inside it’s
Breathing
Core,
to live
On
The
Outside of
The
Belly,
it’s Shells,
Their
Mothers
arms,
Until It’s
Unborn.
Edis Rune
Biography:
Currently living in New York, Edis Rune was born in Kosovo and is of Montenegrin descent. He is a poet, novelist, short-story writer, and more.