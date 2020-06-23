Egg By Edis Rune

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

Egg

This is
an
Egg.

A boiled,
And
Peeled,

Cracked and
Eaten
Egg,

Is still
An
Egg.

The white
Symbolizes
God’s

Containment, of
The
Human

Race, and The Yolk,

a Celebration
Of
Fertility.

A bald
Eagle,
A

Gold eagle,
Inside
The

Egg is
Still
An

Eagle.
A Pregnancy,
An

Egg,
a Baby,
An

Egg.
A Hatching
Planet,

Inside it’s
Breathing
Core,

to live
On
The

Outside of
The
Belly,

it’s Shells,
Their
Mothers

arms,
Until It’s
Unborn.

Edis Rune

Biography:

Currently living in New York, Edis Rune was born in Kosovo and is of Montenegrin descent. He is a poet, novelist, short-story writer, and more.

