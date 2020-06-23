Egg By Edis Rune

Egg

This is

an

Egg.

A boiled,

And

Peeled,

Cracked and

Eaten

Egg,

Is still

An

Egg.

The white

Symbolizes

God’s

Containment, of

The

Human

Race, and The Yolk,

a Celebration

Of

Fertility.

A bald

Eagle,

A

Gold eagle,

Inside

The

Egg is

Still

An

Eagle.

A Pregnancy,

An

Egg,

a Baby,

An

Egg.

A Hatching

Planet,

Inside it’s

Breathing

Core,

to live

On

The

Outside of

The

Belly,

it’s Shells,

Their

Mothers

arms,

Until It’s

Unborn.

Edis Rune

Biography:

Currently living in New York, Edis Rune was born in Kosovo and is of Montenegrin descent. He is a poet, novelist, short-story writer, and more.