invasive procedure By Sandhya Ganesan

invasive procedure

my mother takes my wrist

and pries it open. i ask her to be

gentle, amma or it’ll leave a scar

and she says she raised me

stronger than that. my wrist

unravels, an unwilling bloom.

she brings it to her lips and

blows away the dust-blunt skin.

i ask her to steer clear of my face

and she doesn’t. i ask if i can rub my eyes

and she says no. my wrist laid flat

on the table and she traces the veins

to their logical conclusion. i feel

her fingertip make landfall at the

crook of my elbow, the burn it leaves.

hold still, she warns me. acupuncture

with the blade of her nails. tell me where

it doesn’t hurt. cradling the bloody heaving

wound she buried alive like she never would

a lover. wincing at the pulse against her palms.

at its refusal to quiet down when she

bruises it. she tracks the arteries back to

the cut and tells me she doesn’t know

how to sew it shut. the thread wouldn’t hold.

i say it’s alright, i’ve never minded decay

at the seams, and at any rate i could use

a scar or two. she raised me stronger

than that.

By Sandhya Ganesan

Biography:

Sandhya Ganesan is a high school junior from the San Francisco Bay Area. Her work has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and she serves as a poetry reader for the Aurora Review. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys teaching coding and drinking jasmine tea.