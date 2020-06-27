The Book Thief and His Librarian Candlestick By Edis Rune

The Book Thief and His Librarian Candlestick

With every step

The book thief

Takes, his sleeves

swing from side to

side like a saw

Moving through water.

The way he held the

Candlestick was like a

Cup of water—he did not

Want to spill a single drop.

The darkness could not

Touch the fire.

The candlelight’s interests

Grow when in close contact

With the library’s books.

The pathway is clear with

Visibility.

The Victorian literature

To the industrial revolution,

The books felt warm and

Began to melt like iron,

As the thief reaches for one.

The book thief’s candlestick

Fumbled, fell on his sleeves,

Burning him alive.

The morning after the librarian

Reclaimed his candlestick,

White, and charred black with

Ash and flesh.

The books untouched with a new

Fingerprint aromatic scent.

By Edis Rune

Biography:

Currently living in New York, Edis Rune was born in Kosovo and is of Montenegrin descent. He is a poet, novelist, short-story writer, and more.