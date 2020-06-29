Dear Khione By Amanda Kay

Dear Khione
o’ mistress of winter
rest your heart here on the
cold apartment floor, not
a penny left for a space heater
self-induced hypothermia as
you pray for salvation
no legacy in your father’s cold eyes
o’ ingenue of frost
may you not let limbs thaw but
grow stone cold
no youth for sinners
sinners
cheats
we don’t have no god
we don’t want no god
we want salvation
sinners
cheats
let unclean hands purge
winter from our hearts
not when we’ve become ice
in self-preservation
year after year
winter is unyielding
isn’t it cruel?
leaving your youth for dead in a
hotel bathroom
spilling icy tears in a
back alley
frozen heart in
honeymoon dreams
icicles form in the crevasses of your broken heart
femininity
isn’t it cruel?
By Amanda Kay
Biography:
Amanda is a current sophomore at Santa Clara High School. She enjoys swimming, reading, and drinking a good cup of tea.