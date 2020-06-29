Dear Khione By Amanda Kay

Dear Khione



o’ mistress of winter

rest your heart here on the

cold apartment floor, not

a penny left for a space heater

self-induced hypothermia as

you pray for salvation

no legacy in your father’s cold eyes

o’ ingenue of frost

may you not let limbs thaw but

grow stone cold

no youth for sinners

sinners

cheats

we don’t have no god

we don’t want no god

we want salvation

sinners

cheats

let unclean hands purge

winter from our hearts

not when we’ve become ice

in self-preservation

year after year

winter is unyielding

isn’t it cruel?

leaving your youth for dead in a

hotel bathroom

spilling icy tears in a

back alley

frozen heart in

honeymoon dreams

icicles form in the crevasses of your broken heart

femininity

isn’t it cruel?

By Amanda Kay

Biography:

Amanda is a current sophomore at Santa Clara High School. She enjoys swimming, reading, and drinking a good cup of tea.