All the Worlds We Left Behind By Amy Zhou

All the Worlds We Left Behind

I’ve entered and I’m going

again.

I was born with a spine

tucked into my chest, fingers wide

with gaps

and

crescents tucked into my fingernails.

I was made to hold water

but let it leave— born with

a set of gills

instead of teeth.

I’ve entered and I’m going again.

I heard them singing last night—

Mouths

open and arms wide,

chests tilting into the sky.

It was the first time I heard something,

anything, for a long time.

They stood in their small bodies,

rain

flattening their foreheads,

carrying away their song

until it was just

ozone

and drip.

I’ve entered and I’m going again.

I asked her if she was

cold.

Our backs are bruised, our knees

soiled.

It is time for

the sky to change.

I started seeing

shadows under

her eyes and there was a

river-like

quality to her oscillating movements.

I wonder if she still

hears me.

I’ve entered and I’m going again.

Everything has started

dripping

grey. The stripes melt

off my shirts

and the flag and my skin

and I think something big must be happening.

A shivering cold is surging now

under the crust of the earth,

and soil starts swallowing

rivers and the last

remnants

of olive and rain, cavities

blooming under rusting mud.

Smoke whirs through red skies and we wonder

where everything has gone.

I have long dreamt of hunger but never wake satiated.

The sun remains scalloped inside the

clouds

and even he has started wilting

in this desert

heat. So we stay here, orbiting,

73 degrees per minute, and soon

we will see:

the callouses in our shaking palms, reaching

for our cold, wavering dreams.

By Amy Zhou

Biography:

Amy Zhou is an aspiring high school writer from The College Preparatory School in Oakland, California. She has been recognized for her poetry and short fiction by The New York Times, the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Frontier Poetry, and Hollins University. She has been featured in various literary journals and serves as the Editor-in-Chief for her school’s newspaper, The Radar, literary publication, The Steele, and art magazine, ArtsMag.