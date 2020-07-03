the day my father exorcised obstinacy By Ajise Vincent

the day my father exorcised obstinacy

to exorcise our obstinacy, every

morning our father reels

out verses of the scriptures on our heads.

at dusk he finds solace with a stick,

searching for one who would rupture

God’s will with unholy mannerisms. just one.

every one detested him except

his dog and panasonic tv,

which often utters soft songs

& obituaries of men who died

in war with an anonymous virus.

attitude is like smoke. it can’t be hidden,

he would say. can’t strip

the anatomy of dust, yet the rain tries.

today, we his sons, an eloquence of lawyers

lay his remains in a casket

filled with an orchestra of goodwill.

& like any good son, we lift his essence

above the earth’s horizon to God’s bare face,

for the graffiti of our present

was painted by his actions of yore.

By Ajise Vincent

Biography:

Ajise Vincent is an Economist based in Lagos, Nigeria. His works have appeared in Jalada, Chiron Review, Asian Signature, Ann Arbor Review, Yellow Chair Review, Bombay Review, Birmingham Arts Journal, The Cadaverine, Saraba, Brittle Paper, Sentinel Quarterly, and Elsewhere. He is a recipient of the Eriata Oribhabor poetry prize 2015. He loves coffee, blondes and turtles.