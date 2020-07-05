The Belly of the Whale By Simran Kapoor

the belly of the whale

we have been swallowed whole.

months of our lives –

chewed up,

ripped apart,

digested.

the city has disappeared.

it’s quiet,

save for the sound of a television

humming in the background.

there’s a new channel,

unfamiliar words and graphs on top of a world map.

i swear

the numbers change each time i blink.

i like going for walks now.

the belly of the whale

was lonely at first

but my shadow

has begun following me.

she’s always

the recommended six feet away.

my calendar is full of zoom calls

but the connection is

poor in the ocean.

i talk to the voicemail lady –

she asks if i’d like to change

the way i receive messages.

i say yes.

i peel an orange –

thirteen pieces.

i eat six

throw seven out of the blowhole.

i hope it makes its way

across the ocean

to other whales.

socially distant

but emotionally connected

by seven pieces of an orange.

By Simran Kapoor

Biography:

Simran Kapoor is a student at Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School in Ontario, Canada. Expected to graduate in 2021, she strives to make the most of every moment by documenting her favourite times in writing. Simran hopes to continue to develop as a writer as she pursues the craft further.