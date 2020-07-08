grandfather clock By Jenny Liu

grandfather clock

when i can’t feel anything anymore.

the erosion of pupils into flesh dust.

digits and hands unforgiving—grandfather’s

hands move faster than usual, and i.

i am a bandaged body with puzzle pieces

for limbs. i wear skin cross sections

like museum exhibits. when i can’t feel

anything anymore and those hands move

swifter than usual. when the sting on the

back of my hand is the realest reminder

of being alive. the begging of oxygen

from each individual cell, a condemnation,

a reminder. like the inexplicable fist over

my chest, clutching for symptoms of life.

digging for signs like an archaeologist

polishing bone bits to give it meaning for

existing. i too polish bodies. polish bodies

with metal, waiting for symptoms of life.

grandfather’s hands move faster than usual.

digit after digit after digit after digit.

repetition in these hands like repetition in my hands

circular like this feeling, like this nonfeeling.

i catch myself breathing for a second.

By Jenny Liu

Biography:

Jenny Liu is a rising second-year student at the University of Toronto. Her poetry has been nationally recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, and her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Alexandria Quarterly, Eunoia Review, After the Pause, Watershed Review, The Manhattanville Review, among others.