RAIN By Ogedengbe Tolulope Impact

RAIN

Somewhere in a city surrounded by a body of water,

Inside a room filled with beams of light

A soft wind blows through a blanket of silence,

Swaying the curtains and lifting the calendars

Hung on the wall of beautiful paintings.

Outside, flashes of lighning collude with the rumbles of thunder,

As beads of rain fall from the sky, rolling into tunnels.

Somewhere in the room, a young boy buried

In the fascinating lines of a storybook,

Learns of the flood and the Noah’s catastrophe.

He looks up, pondering on the secrets in water,

On the torrents of mystery between the earth and the heavens

Each time dark cloud covers the blue sky

And the air becomes wet with droplets of rainwater.

By Ogedengbe Tolulope Impact

Biography:

Ogedengbe Tolulope Impact is a Nigerian poet. He is a chemical engineering graduate from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. His poem “Tell them” was a shortlisted poem at the 7th Korea-Nigeria poetry feast, 2017. His works have been published in Duane Poetree, Pangolin review, Amandasteelwriter, Words Rhymes & Rhythms, Literary planet, Wax poetry and art magazine, Porridge magazine, Parousia Magazine, Subsaharan magazine and elsewhere.