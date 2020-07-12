Carp Belly Soup By Amy Zhou

Carp Belly Soup

They say it was earth’s breast who split

too soon, spilling yellow currents into

rivers and mud. Even sky’s spine cracked

and out of his folded back tumbled carp

and whipping eels. In their sleep, they gulp

river weeds and feed on children’s toys

leaping downstream.

But it isn’t long before we gut the river empty.

Wade thigh-deep in riverbed, slippery carp writhing

in our knuckled fists, clutch grain-filled gills with soil-

caked nails and brittle blistered fingers. Only our naked

feet swim cold, trembling under blankets of mud—

the rest of our raw bodies only know hunger.

Open mouths sputter salt and silt as

whiskers fall onto drought-soaked floors.

Carp, clean-shaven, roil in salted heat,

thick backs fleck into blistering oil and fins flap

closed— we have long lost

our wings. Dreams boil thin into clotted froth,

and we coat our war-cracked

lips with fat and grease, slice into underbelly

with chopsticks slick with spit,

eat the carp whole, bones and all.

Our tongues are not used to the taste

of food. We chewed on bark for days,

licked rust off palms spread open

for coins, prayed doglike

with spines twisted into roots.

Foreheads are long used

to kissing the ground clean.

Listen, my father sings:

of good men who become blind deities,

steeped in trenches and splashing

in phosgene streams. Terror-shivers

wash over yellow-eyed boys

wearing mulch and iron bullets,

small fingers stretching to reach the too-big

triggers placed into their shaking palms.

This is where sin blooms—

eastern, cardinal red, streets bathing

in beggars.

By Amy Zhou

Biography:

Amy Zhou is an aspiring high school writer from The College Preparatory School in Oakland, California. She has been recognized for her poetry and short fiction by The New York Times, the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Frontier Poetry, and Hollins University. She has been featured in various literary journals and serves as the Editor-in-Chief for her school’s newspaper, The Radar, literary publication, The Steele, and art magazine, ArtsMag.