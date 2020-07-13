three cups (三杯鸡*) By Corine Huang

three cups (三杯鸡*)



you toast with a soupspoon

and a fist raised to moonlight,

a poet’s lonely breath through you

and wind in their willows–

like chorus of solitude

harmonized sweet,

and tart, fermented

crushed rice under your teeth–

the taste of sharp ale,

bitter spittle.

irons out your nose, says

prudence ill-fits your wrinkles,

breaks putrid congeal

and a lean pig’s cry

at sputtering fat. you try

to inhale like her worked hands

wafting over silken sheets;

treat it like boon, a preserve–

nonessential, non-exhausted

non-compromised gift.

you learn to pour soy

by quivering bottleneck–

tilt back, until

some pulse in the chest

seizes your wrist,

spasms it straight

til bronze meets xanthic

and fades to amber glisten.

but you do not do

and you do not

do, because ancestry screeched,

halted by your doorstep

made prissy nose and graceless tongue

stutter against path to ambrosial

and jittered hands flit to excess and ruin.

laolao pearled chicken onto rice

and you choked on a bone.

*a traditional Chinese dish pronounced “san bei ji,” meaning “three-cup chicken”

By Corine Huang

Biography:

Corine Huang is a high school writer from Hong Kong. She spends her time searching for astonishment. When she’s not writing, she enjoys listening to Japanese city pop and watching arthouse films. She hopes that you’re having a wonderful day!