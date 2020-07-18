Everything is Perfect Except this City By Adaeze M. Nwadike

Everything is Perfect Except this City

We are seated under a cotton tree, our mat the

carpet of wool the wind has harvested, our bodies careless of the times we feigned tenderness

A night bird nesting above our heads sings of our bodies like we

were done with shame,

It is about to climax and your teeth spark fire. Between the flames,

you call me Sunflower,

tell me the Arabic word for diamond is almas, say the patches on our

bodies sing a certain lullaby,

Now and then your lips curve like banana, reminding me of the

things I stole from myself.

.

Everything is perfect except this city that puts a holy beast in the

heart of dwellers.

In a field around here, a man is burning. Another man enters the fire

with the remains of his God tied around his groin, we watch like

zombies thirsty for warmth,

Our bodies the shadows of dead men digging fresh graves, the empty

moans of fake orgasm.

..

Let us tonight call this city by other names:

Brooklyn

Chicago

Liverpool

Boston

Let us take it to Jordan for fresh baptism

Maybe the grains of our soil will be drained of the bitterness they

have collected

Maybe the salt of the water will spice the emptiness of our city

Maybe the mouth of our land will open and spit out the sins of

our fathers.

By Adaeze M. Nwadike

Biography:

Adaeze M. Nwadike is a Nigerian writer and teacher. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in many notable magazines in Nigeria and the diaspora. She is currently working on a collection of poems that explores the experiences of women migrating to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.