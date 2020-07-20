Sanctum By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

Sanctum
miracles are small birds hidden in pockets of pleasure.
So, we begin this communion with a verse
dissolving on your tongue until
It no longer knows how to hold letters
until every word you speak becomes a river breaking
into tiny molecules to form a condensation of gasps.
Have you ever imagined fingerlings stuck in your throat?
Sometimes your smile
drips
from the corners of your lips like a hooligan
after kissing the feet of God,
like your momma’s face before saying
you are too wrought in darkness, as though light
sloughs off your skin
like Lucifer
Other times you sulk instead, sketch Lucifer’s face and
paint his lips the color of rubies
Imagine Lucifer screaming
hallelujah.
By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor
Biography:
Ebuka Prince Okoroafor(E.P Okoroafor) is a 5th year Nigerian Medical Student. He writes Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction. His work has appeared on Praxis Magazine, Kalahari Review and African Writer. He was one of the winners of the Green Author Prize 2017