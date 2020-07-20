Sanctum By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

Sanctum

miracles are small birds hidden in pockets of pleasure.

So, we begin this communion with a verse

dissolving on your tongue until

It no longer knows how to hold letters

until every word you speak becomes a river breaking

into tiny molecules to form a condensation of gasps.

Have you ever imagined fingerlings stuck in your throat?

Sometimes your smile

drips

from the corners of your lips like a hooligan

after kissing the feet of God,

like your momma’s face before saying

you are too wrought in darkness, as though light

sloughs off your skin

like Lucifer

Other times you sulk instead, sketch Lucifer’s face and

paint his lips the color of rubies

Imagine Lucifer screaming

hallelujah.

By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor



Biography:

Ebuka Prince Okoroafor(E.P Okoroafor) is a 5th year Nigerian Medical Student. He writes Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction. His work has appeared on Praxis Magazine, Kalahari Review and African Writer. He was one of the winners of the Green Author Prize 2017