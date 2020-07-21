Evolution By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

The Rising Phoenix Review

Evolution

(on trying to grasp the concept of black holes)

Say we are pliable things
submerged in bellies of want & too,
the guilt of surety, ineptitudes of reality &
the languid interpretations of dreams.

Say we are Kumbaya
becoming a cacophony binged with brackish ideas on
the origin & concepts behind imaginations.

Then suddenly God descends, the universe clasps shut like
an oyster shell & my grandmother wails, the world slips from her tongue
stars too, & everything.

or

Say the day we die, we fall into
black holes, climb out as mummies without feet
& gawk at the moon like Hawking was right,
like something happens down there in pockets of nothingness.

Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

Biography:

Ebuka Prince Okoroafor(E.P Okoroafor) is a 5th year Nigerian Medical Student. He writes Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction. His work has appeared on Praxis Magazine, Kalahari Review and African Writer. He was one of the winners of the Green Author Prize 2017

