Yellow-Boned By Amy Zhou

Yellow-Boned

Dip ankle-deep into our falls

and we will find that none matter

more than this one. Wade

in our wavering lies and the boy

will return home to a dog

chewing on bones under his bed.

There is nothing left

to eat. His father will throw the dog

out and call it dirty beast. He says

never grow attached to things you

cannot keep.

Father tells us to sit upright. Straight,

until we fold in like origami cranes.

Our wings cannot unfold and dreams

stay tucked into creases. Sentiments

were never ours to keep.

And father never liked to eat. He sits

until his hand trembles and drowns

his spoon in cold chicken soup

with wilting mushrooms.

We know he has too straight

a spine, but we stay spineless,

do not know how to stand, only crawl

towards skies that pool in our minds.

Our eyes puddle with stars but there

are no stars here for us to find,

upright. With spine. Desert heat

weighs our eyes closed while dreamless

sleep wraps around paper lungs.

Father says he hopes we can

breathe. But his words only come

out halfway, drowning in chewed up

shreds piled in his throat. Even

the cigarette spine broke into pieces

so how can we sit upright

under father’s teeth. Prey,

we. And there was a time, probably,

when father slept soft in mother’s palm,

before she spilled yellow

into a river. He tells us to never

wade in yellow silt: There are tigers

waiting, yellow-boned beasts.

By Amy Zhou

Biography:

Amy Zhou is an aspiring high school writer from The College Preparatory School in Oakland, California. She has been recognized for her poetry and short fiction by The New York Times, the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Frontier Poetry, and Hollins University. She has been featured in various literary journals and serves as the Editor-in-Chief for her school’s newspaper, The Radar, literary publication, The Steele, and art magazine, ArtsMag.