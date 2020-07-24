I was in the backyard at midnight in Philadelphia thinking about texting you this By Parker Sera

I was in the backyard at midnight in Philadelphia thinking about texting you this
I miss you more than anything.
It gets easier, but not that much easier
I can hear a car alarm and something that sounds like gunshots
It could be the national guard and their played-out psychological warfare again
They had it where you are too, I bet In Minneapolis
I know they did
And did you lie awake in your attic room where it never got totally dark with the light of sirens and street lamps
And the air quality was poor from the fires?
I thought about buying a plane ticket to Phoenix, Arizona, Or Fargo, North Dakota
And then I remembered I haven’t received the results of my Covid test yet
And besides there is nowhere That isn’t on fire
Nowhere that isn’t humid with heavy rage
But also
Electric with change;
It would strike my plane out of the sky
By Parker Sera
Biography:
Parker Sera is a queer, midwestern horse girl, poet, actor, and theatre-maker from Minneapolis, MN. Her work has appeared in Knack Magazine and the 11/9 Anthology. She lives in Philadelphia, where she’s working on her MFA in Acting at Temple University.