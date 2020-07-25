The Mythology of Sex By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

The Mythology of Sex

Your lips rub like Terracotta

on the naucha of my back that

lets your breath permeate the pores on my skin

to unbound Ezili¹ in my blood.

Your fingers drag like sweet-water

down Oshun’s² rachis as I lay like burnt offering

for the deity living in your eyes.

god, will you come in

and claim your ancient throne in

this kingdom where the events of this day

will become the mythos of a generation?

¹ and ² are gods of love in western Nigeria.

By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor



Biography:

Ebuka Prince Okoroafor(E.P Okoroafor) is a 5th year Nigerian Medical Student. He writes Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction. His work has appeared on Praxis Magazine, Kalahari Review and African Writer. He was one of the winners of the Green Author Prize 2017