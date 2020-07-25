The Mythology of Sex By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

The Mythology of Sex

Your lips rub like Terracotta
on the naucha of my back that

lets your breath permeate the pores on my skin
to unbound Ezili¹ in my blood.

Your fingers drag like sweet-water
down Oshun’s² rachis as I lay like burnt offering
for the deity living in your eyes.

god, will you come in
and claim your ancient throne in

this kingdom where the events of this day
will become the mythos of a generation?

¹ and ² are gods of love in western Nigeria.

By Ebuka Prince Okoroafor

Biography:

Ebuka Prince Okoroafor(E.P Okoroafor) is a 5th year Nigerian Medical Student. He writes Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction. His work has appeared on Praxis Magazine, Kalahari Review and African Writer. He was one of the winners of the Green Author Prize 2017

