Industrial Carousel By Juliet Cook

Industrial Carousel



It’s snowing again in the spring

and the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t care

how many of us die.

Try this pill until you run out of power.

Let your body and brain get used

to this manufacturer’s version of this pill,

and then you will be switched to another

like your brain is just a light switch

like your brain is just a plug

like your brain is just a hole in the wall

hotel room with a bath tub that doesn’t work anymore.

So you either die underwater or else

you’ll have to handle new pill side effects again

and again and again and again and again.

Sometimes I feel like I’m on a bad dream carousel,

moving in rickety circles, taking turns

sitting on different unnatural broken animals.

A never ending damaged carnival ride.

Every horse has different side effects.

The only think they all have in common

is they’re all fake and will eventually break,

make you start over again and make you pay.

But step right up

for a little while

before the next crash.

By Juliet Cook

Biography:

Juliet Cook is brimming with black, grey, silver, purple, and dark red explosions. She is drawn to poetry, abstract visual art, and other forms of expression. Her poetry has appeared in a peculiar multitude of literary publications. You can find out more at http://www.JulietCook.weebly.com.