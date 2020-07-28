In Which Quantum Mechanics Saves Me from Suicide By Adaeze M. Nwadike

In Which Quantum Mechanics Saves Me from Suicide

Particles that form substances can also be waves



I

I know no other way of living but this: where

I am particle droplet a crumb of God’s

benevolence

Rejecting the euphony of life each time it

plays

Tuning out of life like I tune out of

songs

I do not like to remember

I beg death to stay.

These days, it is difficult to remember what

my teachers said about substance or matter

Even more difficult to carry my weight or

occupy space

I know no other world but this: where

I am seedling a murderer killing myself

bit by bit

Dancing to the euphony of death each time it

plays

Holding its notes like I held onto my lover’s

last breathe

After an ambulance took him away

I begged him to stay.

But tonight, I am wave and the sky

is generous

I drift into another world directly parallel

to space

II

Our universe consists of particles that can exist in two places

Here, I am a girl sinking and sinking

Summer seems to bear a grudge

&the sun- a melancholy- is

pretending it is made of wax

Pretending and chuckling

Doing it with so much vigor

& I knew that my life

As bare as it seems

Will wait

& wait

Here, I find myself in a child

It is a cold morning

& I watch as I drench in the dew

Pretending to be freezing

Pretending and chuckling

Doing it with so much vigor

& I knew that my death,

As daring as it seems

Will wait

& wait

By Adaeze M. Nwadike

Biography:

Adaeze M. Nwadike is a Nigerian writer and teacher. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in many notable magazines in Nigeria and the diaspora. She is currently working on a collection of poems that explores the experiences of women migrating to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.