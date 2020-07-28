In Which Quantum Mechanics Saves Me from Suicide By Adaeze M. Nwadike

In Which Quantum Mechanics Saves Me from Suicide
Particles that form substances can also be waves
I
I know no other way of living but this: where
I am particle droplet a crumb of God’s
benevolence
Rejecting the euphony of life each time it
plays
Tuning out of life like I tune out of
songs
I do not like to remember
I beg death to stay.
These days, it is difficult to remember what
my teachers said about substance or matter
Even more difficult to carry my weight or
occupy space
I know no other world but this: where
I am seedling a murderer killing myself
bit by bit
Dancing to the euphony of death each time it
plays
Holding its notes like I held onto my lover’s
last breathe
After an ambulance took him away
I begged him to stay.
But tonight, I am wave and the sky
is generous
I drift into another world directly parallel
to space
II
Our universe consists of particles that can exist in two places
Here, I am a girl sinking and sinking
Summer seems to bear a grudge
&the sun- a melancholy- is
pretending it is made of wax
Pretending and chuckling
Doing it with so much vigor
& I knew that my life
As bare as it seems
Will wait
& wait
Here, I find myself in a child
It is a cold morning
& I watch as I drench in the dew
Pretending to be freezing
Pretending and chuckling
Doing it with so much vigor
& I knew that my death,
As daring as it seems
Will wait
& wait
By Adaeze M. Nwadike
Biography:
Adaeze M. Nwadike is a Nigerian writer and teacher. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in many notable magazines in Nigeria and the diaspora. She is currently working on a collection of poems that explores the experiences of women migrating to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.