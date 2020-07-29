Grief in the Darkroom By Tyler King

Grief in the Darkroom

I.

I glue the golden mask to my face

and in ten thousand years we all might

be reborn again. I glue this wooden mask

to my skin so that when that day comes,

you will know me. I glue this stone mask to

my lips and eyes and nose because

without it I will suffocate. Breathe deep,

breathe in, swim up to the light.

II.

All my life, we’ve worn masks

and danced in this ballroom

and now your feet don’t move

and the music’s all quiet

and I know you’d say,

“Keep dancing,”

but it’s hard.

Sunlight like molasses threaded through

and you reached up your fingers

and sewed together a tapestry and its edges are fraying

and I know you’d say,

“Tie up my loose ends,”

but it’s hard.

Don’t you fall, we’ve lived together all these years

and seen men scrape clouds

and sow fields of sweet rice

and now, they’re all ghost fire

and I know you would say,

“Go to them,”

but it’s hard.

III.

I glue the two-sided mask to my face

and in a year, I’ll understand that we might

be redeemed again. I glue the steel mask

to my frame and lean on its willowed

support. I glue this glass mask to my

eyes so I can’t tear up — tearing into it

teases out shards — but at least I see

clear and am transparent.

and I know you would say:

take off the masks,

and let all it flow free

so then I’ll know

I taught you well.

But it’s hard

By Tyler King

Biography:

Tyler King (b. 2003) is a writer, songwriter, and composer. His work in poetry and prose has been recognized multiple times by the National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. In addition to writing poetry and fiction reflecting mainly on his Asian-American heritage and the impacts of contemporary masculinity on youth, Tyler co-directs Imagination, his school’s literary journal. There, he focuses on curating new content and helping student-writers develop their unique styles and voices. Tyler attends St. John’s School and resides in Houston, TX.