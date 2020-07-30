Phosgene Lungs By Amy Zhou

Phosgene Lungs

Phosgene [noun]: a colorless poisonous gas made by the reaction of chlorine and carbon monoxide. used notably in World War I.



Before me I watch you barefoot, I

before you, unraveled and tattered

in my mind.

I swim through your oil-spill eyes, drown

halfway in violet grease, it is

in this way that I pass summer

nights.

and I see you in furs and drunken

fights with our neighbor’s cat, you

dressed only in four-day shorts and you

planting pretty kisses on tan

alleyway walls, you with bare

teeth. Fissioning unraveled,

oil-spill eyes swim

in my mind.

When you sit on stools, your knees jut

out sideways, angular in strange

trapezoids, but what I notice instead

is the cigarette you chew into shreds, yes

I see plumes of grey and grey.

You say it tastes like salt,

tell me to breathe it in

I will taste dreams

but I do not taste dreams, I taste

wilting heat.

But at least you learned to breathe again

after phosgene bloomed in your lungs,

so you fill your throat with smoke but

smoke does not kill, no,

smoke does not kill dead

lungs.

Disheveled eyes watch the fireplace chew

up chicken bone remains of your dinner and you

do not think you finished all the skin and fat,

I offer you mine but you

call me silly

because even your spit

tastes like vomit.

Like the poppy, we were always more intoxicating wilted than in bloom.

Rain splatters through cracks

of our walls, slips into pulpy floors and I

barefoot sit on a stool and cup lamp oil

in my palm.

I dip hands into grainy photos

of your wife and son (gone) and

vaporize into mists, spread across the room and violet-

studded skies.

Did you always like air so much?

Coal dust coats my feet and it is cold, so

cold I wonder how you do not

shiver in your shorts.

By Amy Zhou

Biography:

Amy Zhou is an aspiring high school writer from The College Preparatory School in Oakland, California. She has been recognized for her poetry and short fiction by The New York Times, the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Frontier Poetry, and Hollins University. She has been featured in various literary journals and serves as the Editor-in-Chief for her school’s newspaper, The Radar, literary publication, The Steele, and art magazine, ArtsMag.