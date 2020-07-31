Crossing Street By Onyedikachi Chinedu

Crossing Street

my death speaks a thousand languages;

nights.tongues we know by too many nights.encounters.

someday, they find the body in the trench,

by the corner store—where my fav deodorant sells for a cheap price—

or the hospital’s front lawn; or far away from where language holds in my diaphragm;

or below the creek’s womb; or in the still luxuriant woods, for speaking.

nonetheless, it will be found

nights.decaying and prospering the air with love.

here, we speak in signs and megaphones.

nights.my native tongue submerges

nights.in water willingly. have I saved us by escaping

the pistol’s spittle and chains and the captain’s ship?

nights.we die fresh and bent over in this country.

nights.fresh and bent over, we die in this country.

this country erring to claim us as its own.

home is the whale’s wooden teeth.

nights.slam! there’s death behind the firm teeth,

nights.& we are fat from quietness.

again & again, my hands clutch the gate

nights.will my speaking counts as Salau

nights.in six years?

will I matter without names

or skipped and omitted like absence?

nights.simply, I’m scared of dying, the white kid,

nights.next door, blossom in a hoodie.

at the front door, in my hoodie, one she gave to my body in nineteen,

I get shot five times for crossing the street;

for sharing a body with the man in the cell.

By Onyedikachi Chinedu

Biography:

Onyedikachi Chinedu is a queerish poet living in Nigeria.