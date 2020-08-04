Reparations By Sophia Zhao

Reparations

It’s springtime, and I witness grandfather

peeled open in hyacinthia-tinted croaks:

hollow socket, false hand, he clenches a

lioness’s brittle ball between the stiff

bite of his teeth— now bound by some

edifice built top down in cacophony.

The bedroom slopes into pallid

unguarantee, what spit looks like

when parched up by the garden’s birdbath,

clean only to the swells of his throat;

he says life tastes of an unattainable

nectar, and I think of honeybees drowning

under their own ambrosia, resortless.

I choose to believe grandfather’s limbs

are of a deity’s spruce-lined mantle,

his shoulders held by weightless thread,

even when he coughs up stained spineless.

I choose to gather the blanket on bedstead,

scrunch it into plastic flimsy lotus flower:

a proofless talisman laid resting near the pyre.

By Sophia Zhao

Biography:

Sophia Zhao is an eighteen-year-old from Newark, Delaware currently studying at Yale University. Her work currently navigates themes of cultural identity and grief. She enjoys painting, poetry, and jasmine tea.