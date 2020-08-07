Antihero By Mark Morgan Jr

Antihero

I used to jump puddles

and pretend I was leaping across quicksand

or a canyon, beyond some clueless hooded villain’s clutch

one time the pale, crumbling street flooded. my feet grew cold

and wet, beaten boots sunken. thick, dark murk

bubbling from that sewer drain I dropped a dollar in once

while a sapsucker slammed its beak against the telephone pole

ephemeral blue flashes, exploding transformer

volatile whiffs of green breeze, wild scrambles for shelter

pitter-patter against back windows—

power outages always scared me

perhaps I read too many comic books

my greasy fingers strummed glossy chords of paper and bulging muscle

beneath my pocket flashlight’s flaccid beam for illusions

of a metropolis dotted with life, bleeding at every corner

sorry. I’m not some criminal mastermind with a weather machine

I just want to devour all these beautiful shades of ink

and fade into the white void beyond the panels

By Mark Morgan, Jr.

Biography:

Mark Morgan, Jr. is a Detroit native, ESL teacher, and poet. He enjoys meetings with the Poetry Workshop in Saint Clair Shores and the Creative Writers Workshop in Sterling Heights. His work is featured in the 2018 and 2019 editions of Sterling Script: A Local Author Collection, Angry Old Man Magazine, and The Rising Phoenix Review. Mark also won Landmark Books’ Fourth Annual Haiku Contest in 2018. When not teaching or writing, Mark may be found reading, practicing martial arts, or listening to jazz.