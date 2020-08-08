Doubt By Busamoya Phodiso Modirwa

Doubt
There is a thing my shadow knows how to do
How to not stay behind me
It makes me question being anywhere
Makes me fear the light
I am not used to all this alone
This silhouette of dreams my shadow leaves me as
At night
I howl like a wolf at the moon
Ask her where she took my lover
Feel the betrayal grip my body
Like my shadow is a real thing
Not just a shade I cast against the light
The day I learnt confidence in this big body as a weapon
I gave doubt its coat-heavy shadow back
By Busamoya Phodiso Modirwa
Biography:
Busamoya Phodiso Modirwa is a Motswana writer and poet with works published on Jalada Africa, Praxis Online Magazine, Ake Review, Kalahari Review and elsewhere. She writes poetry and creative non-fiction between her day job and evening accounting studies.