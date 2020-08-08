Doubt By Busamoya Phodiso Modirwa

Doubt

There is a thing my shadow knows how to do

How to not stay behind me

It makes me question being anywhere

Makes me fear the light

I am not used to all this alone

This silhouette of dreams my shadow leaves me as

At night

I howl like a wolf at the moon

Ask her where she took my lover

Feel the betrayal grip my body

Like my shadow is a real thing

Not just a shade I cast against the light

The day I learnt confidence in this big body as a weapon

I gave doubt its coat-heavy shadow back

By Busamoya Phodiso Modirwa

Biography:

Busamoya Phodiso Modirwa is a Motswana writer and poet with works published on Jalada Africa, Praxis Online Magazine, Ake Review, Kalahari Review and elsewhere. She writes poetry and creative non-fiction between her day job and evening accounting studies.