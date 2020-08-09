In the basement of Goodwill By Julia Bonadies

In the basement of Goodwill

I find gently used hope

and pair of Barbie roller skates

next to a reprint of a reprint

of Norman Rockwell’s “Shuffelton’s Barbershop”

in a pile of broken window frames

and abandoned halos next to the rack

of homemade butterfly wings

and ruby slippers size 9

there is some leftover soul

in the vase tucked in with soccer cleats,

and a set of ceramic watermelon cups

that look like pairs of shark teeth

that snacked on the cover of “Madam Bovary”

resting atop a crushed velvet baby gown

in-between black stilettoes stuck

in the side of a rubber piggy bank

where some kid left a one-dollar bill

no one, not even Jackie with her

red acrylic nails can reach

for the thirteen-year old with a boyfriend

whom she loves, who asks

for the mood ring next to the belt buckle

of a man pissing on a Yankees symbol.

By Julia Bonadies

Biography:

Julia Bonadies teaches English Language Arts at Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle, and tutors in writing at Manchester Community College. In 2016, she was named Manchester Community College’s poet representative in the Connecticut Poetry Circuit. Her poetry has appeared in the national undergraduate magazine, The Albion Review, local paper The Chronicle, and various online journals and local college literary arts magazines. She is a film and plant enthusiast who resides in Vernon, Connecticut.