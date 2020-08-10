Postmortem for a Finger withered out By Iheoma Uzomba

Postmortem for a Finger withered out

& how would it be so nicely told

that a finger departs from its palm

to wring a meal all by itself: god’s

mouth is sore and what more

can be said: there is little satisfaction

in wholeness: a man flees from home–

elopes, if you choose to say it– to find

the ungathered portions of himself: &

on his way, he finds one whole self

in a woman’s bulging stomach: for

he must retrieve what part he owns:

a repatriation of being: what is more

than punching open a belly to find yourself

there, gaunt: and what is more than waking

from a nebula of voices in your head, you,

completely unwhole, only remembering

what last words parted your fore finger

half lit with cancer: to earth, love

& unwholeness, this is all a finger seeks.

By Iheoma Uzomba

Biography:

Iheoma Uzomba currently studies English and Literary Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Her works appear on Kissing Dynamite, the Dreich Magazine, Fact-Simile editions and elsewhere.