Postmortem for a Finger withered out By Iheoma Uzomba

Postmortem for a Finger withered out
& how would it be so nicely told
that a finger departs from its palm
to wring a meal all by itself: god’s
mouth is sore and what more
can be said: there is little satisfaction
in wholeness: a man flees from home–
elopes, if you choose to say it– to find
the ungathered portions of himself: &
on his way, he finds one whole self
in a woman’s bulging stomach: for
he must retrieve what part he owns:
a repatriation of being: what is more
than punching open a belly to find yourself
there, gaunt: and what is more than waking
from a nebula of voices in your head, you,
completely unwhole, only remembering
what last words parted your fore finger
half lit with cancer: to earth, love
& unwholeness, this is all a finger seeks.
By Iheoma Uzomba
Biography:
Iheoma Uzomba currently studies English and Literary Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Her works appear on Kissing Dynamite, the Dreich Magazine, Fact-Simile editions and elsewhere.