Elegy for the Humanities By Lauren Liu

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

The man with the blue guitar is aflame,
throat stung by 19,000,000,000,000 bees, & what
blossoms above his bald, poemless head but
the singed rose petals of an atom bomb?
Look at him: sentenceless, chordless, struck dumb
by Science, by the very thing that spot-
welded the cosmos to the cosmonaut
tethered umbilically to Spaceship Womb.
That said, ignore not the vile stinging bees,
the stung strings, the atom’s lickety-split,
the poet’s throat’s a grim balloon of ash.
The man-with-the-blue-guitar’s lobo bays
at a blue moon from an atoll: ill-lit,
ill-tempered, ill-conceived atomic splash.

By Lauren Liu

Biography:

Lauren Liu is a freshman at the Harker School, where she writes for her school publication. She isn’t comfortable writing in third person about her accomplishments, so she has made the executive decision to leave those out. In her free time when she’s not writing, she enjoys prancing around the garden with her dogs, initiating cat fights with her cats, art, reading classical novels, and exploring the convoluted realm of Latin.

