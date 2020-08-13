reminiscing on home: circa April 2020 By Tukur Loba Ridwan

reminiscing on home: circa April 2020

six feet apart like the length of my grandfather’s departure—

the distance between the earth’s body

and the mortals in the grave no hugs

no handshakes faint pleasantries laced

with caveats to be wary is to be safe

and would you rather be sorry when

you could be safe? they took

the sun away from us— we sought light from

the eyes of our bulbs taking a moment and

relishing the beauty of our chandelier

the makings of humans radiated our skin

we may perish for what we know not

we have mixed safety with lethargy

in the same bottle of sticky ethanol and

the sharp stench intoxicated me

fear knows no liberty peace was

in the mouth of a gun barrel in our cities—

uneasy were the streets of tyranny

it was a warzone in and out of our bodies

touch anywhere on your skin except

your own face you cannot afford

your own beauty with your own hands

we have always been viruses to ourselves

perhaps we never saw this network

has brought us this far if only my lover knew

the panacea for longing in our voices

she would pick my calls when we could not

find our way to meet with our graved bodies

across a border I knew she longed for my hands

like I craved her fingers in my mouth our minds

were constipated with urges I kept sleeping

By Tukur Loba Ridwan

Biography:

Tukur writes from a coastal axis in Lagos Island. His poems have been published in Libretto Magazine, Erogospel, Art Of Peace Anthology, Z Publishing (Best Emerging Poets 2019), Best New African Poets Anthology 2019, Nigiga Review, BBPC Anthology and elsewhere. He won the Brigitte Piorson Monthly Poetry Contest (March 2018) and shortlisted in few others.