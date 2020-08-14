Late Stroll Down Nanjing By Sophia Zhao

Late Stroll Down Nanjing

Submerged in sunlight, the air unclothes

itself and fine bands of black powder trap our

faces. Your lips, thinned into gunmetal bite,

are unmoving; sucking on dry plum—

swearing that we are still sacred. On

streetside, the elderly clutch at their talismans,

rings of bleached jade, copper coins

scorched into glass beer bottles. We don’t touch,

don’t breach what the ebony-crusted fields

stand for; your pine wrists are thickening as

leather drags, limp. The young play

jianzi, punting crooked bullets to decrepit

rooftops— metal trickling down

slope, terracotta brittle following its

steed. Your fists shoot bronze shield

dreaming about a child and her

green tea porcelain, her cotton feet tucked and

plated with lotus. Near the hall is a lake,

their totem stooped over the moon. And in its

reflection, a pair of flooded figures:

one soldier, bodiless and vying sweetness

by the second— beside him,

a bouquet of pale silk ripped open,

cremated to the bone.



By Sophia Zhao

Biography:



Sophia Zhao is an eighteen-year-old from Newark, Delaware currently studying at Yale University. Her work currently navigates themes of cultural identity and grief. She enjoys painting, poetry, and jasmine tea.