Going Home By Yash Seyedbagheri

Going Home

streetlamps call butter-colored

from rainswept autumn streets

ripples mingling with graying shadows

go home, they call,

while people take flight from bars

you trudge apart from crowds,

the moon darting through silver-gray

fleeting glow a jacket

over tears, a beautiful white

not like sterile walls

silhouettes move through warm windows

where speakers thump

and the blue of screens flicker

with laugh tracks

the homes stretch

you want them to stretch out more

the streetlamps fade

butter-colored ripples sink into gray

By Yash Seyedbagheri

Biography:

Yash Seyedbagheri is a graduate of Colorado State University’s MFA program in fiction. A native of Idaho, Yash’s work is forthcoming or has been published in WestWard Quarterly, Café Lit, and Ariel Chart, among others.