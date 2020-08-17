Dear Pine By Yash Seyedbagheri

Dear Pine

you lean, baring charred arms

against the paleness of sky

arms once covered by verdant garments

now black against cerulean waves

yet your arms entwine with precision

reaching to the shimmering sky

charred, but firm

while others slumber

still in verdant garments

without thought

to fungi, fires, floods, profit motives

human hands and history

dear pine, you lean

but never fall

By Yash Seyedbagheri

Biography:

Yash Seyedbagheri is a graduate of Colorado State University’s MFA program in fiction. A native of Idaho, Yash’s work is forthcoming or has been published in WestWard Quarterly, Café Lit, and Ariel Chart, among others.