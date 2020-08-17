Dear Pine By Yash Seyedbagheri

Dear Pine

you lean, baring charred arms
against the paleness of sky
arms once covered by verdant garments
now black against cerulean waves

yet your arms entwine with precision
reaching to the shimmering sky
charred, but firm
while others slumber

still in verdant garments
without thought
to fungi, fires, floods, profit motives
human hands and history

dear pine, you lean
but never fall

By Yash Seyedbagheri

Biography:

Yash Seyedbagheri is a graduate of Colorado State University’s MFA program in fiction. A native of Idaho, Yash’s work is forthcoming or has been published in WestWard Quarterly, Café Lit, and Ariel Chart, among others.

