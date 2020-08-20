For Each Soul Unmade, A New Sky Beams By Iheoma Uzomba

For Each Soul Unmade, A New Sky Beams

1.)

Beneath a sun-cracked sky

a town thins into worship

for a god that caves

& hides in chests for temples.

A man stretches

between two walls, signaling

the length of time

it takes to commune with a god

too ugly to be seen.

2.)

Ahead of myopic dysfunction

mother snatches the light

in our eyes, buries them in her palm

beneath rows of talisman

just in case god forgets

that we– pilgrims without foot,

fishers trading boats, drained

of thirst half way through

a neap tide– are crouched still,

knees unearthing silt

in awaitance of a new sky.

3.)

This town, seamlessly drawn,

wears the heads of several men

hung out on poles like waist beads;

a contortion of likeness, image of god.

An overcharge of neon light

cleanses the night alongside

bees smacking through tents.

Knives cleave on the trot

& a man steps out to demystify

god; engineer a new sky.

4.)

Pulses hold, breaths seize

except ours– of course–

ours is a collection of petals

aligned in such linearity they pass

for pairs of teeth whitened

from tree barks.

We are honed into a circle,

the man’s feet, firm on a ladder.

We watch him weave the sky

into patterns for us

& we agree henceforth

to name him god.

By Iheoma Uzomba

Biography:

Iheoma Uzomba currently studies English and Literary Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Her works appear on Kissing Dynamite, the Dreich Magazine, Fact-Simile editions and elsewhere.