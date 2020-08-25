My Skin By Shanice Rose

My Skin

Uncomfortable in my skin.

Uncomfortable from within.

Uncomfortable with who I am.

Uncomfortable, but who gives a damn?

Uncomfortable when you hear me,

Talking about my feelings,

As if black women are unfamiliar

To the idea of healing.

My skin is as tough as nails,

As deep as the sea,

And as rich as cocoa.

My skin is everything, wouldn’t you think so?

My skin pushes men away,

My skin refuses to beg them to stay.

My skin is “too loud.”

My skin is “too proud.”

It doesn’t listen when it’s told,

How dare it be bold?

It doesn’t know how to act,

It’s too “ghetto”, to be exact.

My skin has big lips,

Big breasts, And wide hips.

Its everything you want, just minus my skin.

I guess my skin will just have to deal.

Maybe, just maybe, it will learn to heal.

By Shanice Rose



Biography:

Shanice Rose is a 20 year old Junior at Virginia Commonwealth University, currently studying Mass Communications and Public Relations. She began writing poetry in her 6th grade English class, and has been in love with it ever since. Shanice’s biggest influence, and favorite author, is the late Maya Angelou. In the future, Shanice hopes to make an impact as big as Maya did on the world, through her words or from working with Non-Profit Organizations. She is currently an Officer in a Community Service Fraternity at her school, Alpha Phi Omega, and spends the rest of her free time writing or with friends