DECADENCE By Ozota Gerald Obinna

DECADENCE

When the rain

comes tomorrow

carrying your house in its belly, do not cry

foul play,

for when it did same to the masquerade,

you said it was a cleansing rite.

Your children today are scattered abroad

with no place to call their root,

they feed on lust and dote evil ___

their stomach habours decaying gases

of their culture,

if they return, they shouldn’t cry foul play for the debris

left of their homes,

for the wind that took them abroad

came for their houses too.

Your lands are growing bald,

and weeds swallowing the norms your forebears planted____

when your children come with protruding collar bones looking

for chow and you have nothing to offer;

do not cry foul play,

tell them the drought that once gave you pasture now owns

your lands.

By Ozota Gerald Obinna

Biography:

Ozota Gerald Obinna writes from Nigeria. He studies at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, He writes to stay happy. His poem Walls was Long-listed in The Nigeria Student Poetry Prize 2020 and his works have appeared in Praxis magazine,Kalahari Review and several anthologies.