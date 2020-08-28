Rockville By Julia Bonadies

Rockville

after “Chicago” by Carl Sandberg



Pre-teen pot smokers raised into

hard drug dealers.

Skinny, white, trailer-trash girls

with lips rings,

and dexterous dope addicts

turning tricks into hold ups

on sex-starved naval officers

in a seedy motel six.

Alyssa’s mugshot from last week

is the first time I’ve seen her face

since our high school yearbook.

Before her, it was Bret in the fall

found overdosed on oxy,

passed out and picked up

by police in the Taco Bell

parking lot.

Before him, it was Coolidge

getting nabbed for carrying

and bragging on how big he felt

for brandishing a weapon

on his walk home from nowhere.

Before him, it was Cassidy getting pregnant

after a summer of binging and blow jobs.



They told me I’d hate you,

That I would despise your kind.

Your sharp tongues, your rough crowds,

Your ways, your words,

Your hard drugs, hard people.

And still,

after all these years they tell me

that you were born to be black and brutal.

And my reply is: yes, you are

tough to love but I still do.

So I ask them,

come and show me another place

where Friday night football games

are a consecutive failure

but the band is always loud and cheering,

the stands always filled by the families

that formed in-between

fights, deals, and deaths,

within teams, clubs, and classrooms

because parents were never in the picture.

Show me another town that knows

how to look out for each other

the way that we do.

Bareheaded boys rolling blunts

with precision in the pitch dark,

Shoveling aside the shit

their parents left inside of them.

Wrecking dirt bikes on rails to trails.

Planning escape routes on the cliffs,

keeping warm with fireball and burnetts.

Building themselves up and out

by the cash they hole up

in their track pant pockets.

Breaking down for the tenth time

when they’re told they won’t make it.

Rebuilding the hope, the bullies

tried to brand out of them.

They tell me you are past all repair.

That you are a lost cause,

a waste of my white, privileged time,

A worthless relic I should leave behind.

But I can’t help but believe

that one day you will get better.

The sound of your stormy, husky, brawling,

laughter lifts me out of your ashes.

Your sloppy joy, your scrubby hospitality.

Your wild embraces, your full faces,

Your hand-picked families

have taught me how to be strong.

How to be loyal in my loving,

liberal in my kindness.

Lessons, I never could have

learned without you.

By Julia Bonadies

Biography:

Julia Bonadies teaches English Language Arts at Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle, and tutors in writing at Manchester Community College. In 2016, she was named Manchester Community College’s poet representative in the Connecticut Poetry Circuit. Her poetry has appeared in the national undergraduate magazine, The Albion Review, local paper The Chronicle, and various online journals and local college literary arts magazines. She is a film and plant enthusiast who resides in Vernon, Connecticut.