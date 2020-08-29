Ritual of Tale-telling By Iheoma Uzomba

Ritual of Tale-telling

There are no tale-tellers, no bagpipes

to thread these words in rhythms:

sounds, seizures, thoughts

that linger and bloat a mind.

So, up on this space between breaths and

what goes for darkness, with torch fires that

cast our figures back in time,

shadows flailing in rush-wind

a man sits on a stool, inherits the mouths

of a thousand tale-tellers before him, their

features reliving and slamming

the crest of nightfall. He begins

with an aside– lulling the spirits that own his

voice, asking for a portion of wholeness– a

bidding to what language would

suffice his course, subduing the

many tangs a man’s throat croons after: twilight,

twilight and its twitch for warmth, twilight & the

consummation of soul. Once again,

he splits the tale in both palms, one

for each child, rubs them in twos until what we see

is a patch of light exiting his fingers, turning clouds.

Our fathers used to say: “nothing would

come alive when there are no tale-tellers.”

By Iheoma Uzomba

Biography:

Iheoma Uzomba currently studies English and Literary Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Her works appear on Kissing Dynamite, the Dreich Magazine, Fact-Simile editions and elsewhere.