Home to His Monday By Lauren Liu

Home to His Monday



Dedicated to my father

We’d skip Mass to come here,

to the beach, to see how big

the ocean could get on Sunday,

bigger than the world, maybe,

its nimbus and its delicacy,

without the cramp and self-consciousness,

of the Holy Family, of the angels

and the saints, of Jesus forever dying,

failing to rise meteorically off his cross

and head home to his Monday.

The sea rose to the second floor

and froze pur feet, while the priest, way back

in ritual, swinging his censer like a pendulum,

showing the slow trail of the turning of the earth,

left steam that smelled, my father said,

like cold tea or a starched shirt;

and the foam was goal and scattered,

like the sermon easing the pain

of those who’d come to wait

on the beach at Galilee

my father’s line pulled in the breakers,

but he never caught anything.

He wasn’t a very good fisherman.

Mostly, he flew high kites.

Over the school ground and the power lines

of his knowledge and his expectations.

nor was he Greek.

By Lauren Liu

Biography:

Lauren Liu isn’t comfortable writing in third person about her accomplishments, so she has made the executive decision to leave those out. In her free time when she’s not writing, she enjoys prancing around the garden with her dogs, initiating cat fights with her cats, art, reading classical novels, and exploring the convoluted realm of Latin.