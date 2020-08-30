Home to His Monday By Lauren Liu

Home to His Monday
Dedicated to my father
We’d skip Mass to come here,
to the beach, to see how big
the ocean could get on Sunday,
bigger than the world, maybe,
its nimbus and its delicacy,
without the cramp and self-consciousness,
of the Holy Family, of the angels
and the saints, of Jesus forever dying,
failing to rise meteorically off his cross
and head home to his Monday.
The sea rose to the second floor
and froze pur feet, while the priest, way back
in ritual, swinging his censer like a pendulum,
showing the slow trail of the turning of the earth,
left steam that smelled, my father said,
like cold tea or a starched shirt;
and the foam was goal and scattered,
like the sermon easing the pain
of those who’d come to wait
on the beach at Galilee
my father’s line pulled in the breakers,
but he never caught anything.
He wasn’t a very good fisherman.
Mostly, he flew high kites.
Over the school ground and the power lines
of his knowledge and his expectations.
nor was he Greek.
By Lauren Liu
Biography:
Lauren Liu isn’t comfortable writing in third person about her accomplishments, so she has made the executive decision to leave those out. In her free time when she’s not writing, she enjoys prancing around the garden with her dogs, initiating cat fights with her cats, art, reading classical novels, and exploring the convoluted realm of Latin.