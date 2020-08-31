Conversations with My Father Between Highway Billboards By Adriana Carter

Conversations with My Father Between Highway Billboards

My father cracks his knuckles against

the steering wheel while driving through

West Virginia mountains and leaves his boyhood

on the asphalt. In the passenger seat,

my father’s shadow spills over me, and

I uncover a boy steeped in a town that inhales

once every decade. A boy who discovered himself

more in the exit than the arrival. My father

tries to remember him by filling the empty spaces

of his vision with the edge of a mirror.

He sees me in the reflection.

Remembers how he didn’t know how to

hold me when I was born because he was afraid

my bones would shatter like the time his friend

threw a snowball through the chapel window

and he took the blame. When I ask my father

about regret, he presses his foot a bit further

on the gas pedal. Tells me about people

he never said goodbye to: A girl who wanted

more than she could give. Another who

collected escape routes until they filled her pockets

and veins with stardust. My father can’t forget

how he stumbled from one city to another

and tried to collect paper compasses

that left cuts across his hands. And I forgot

that objects in the mirror are closer than

they appear. I learn to count

my father’s scars by the number

of mile markers we pass. Maybe someday

the highway billboards will lead us homeward.

By Adriana Carter

Biography:

Adriana Carter is a sophomore at Stanford University. Her poetry and prose have been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers and the UK Poetry Society. Adriana is also currently the co-prose editor for the Leland Quarterly, a literary journal based at Stanford.