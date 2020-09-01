When Grieving, Do (Not) Follow These Instructions By Praise Osawaru

When Grieving, Do (Not) Follow These Instructions

x.

revisit the deceased’s place of death / transcendence

& envisage their last moment –

a stillness, & quaff of an endsome air as the heart quietens.

x.

gift their sprit an act of kindness by

committing their days of quietus to heart;

a blade mark on the wall of your body

for every passing day.

x.

deprive yourself of conversations with the living

& submerse in the darkness of an unlit room

like it’s a hot tub liberating you from people’s touch.

x.

permit your stomach the voidness you experience.

let it too rehearse absence like the night’s sky

when moonless.

x.

drain your slumber into the maw of desolation

& contemplate the friendliness of gravity

from your window.

By Praise Osawaru

Biography:

Praise Osawaru is a writer and (performance) poet of Bini descent. He’s a Best of the Net nominee with works appearing/forthcoming in Blue Marble Review, FERAL, Ghost Heart Literary Journal, Glass Poetry, Kalahari Review, Serotonin, Sub-Saharan Magazine, and elsewhere. He was longlisted for Babishai 2020 Haiku Award and shortlisted for the Nigerian Students Poetry Prize 2020. You can find him on Instagram/Twitter: @wordsmithpraise.