When Grieving, Do (Not) Follow These Instructions By Praise Osawaru

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

When Grieving, Do (Not) Follow These Instructions

x.

revisit the deceased’s place of death / transcendence
& envisage their last moment –
a stillness, & quaff of an endsome air as the heart quietens.

x.

gift their sprit an act of kindness by
committing their days of quietus to heart;
a blade mark on the wall of your body
for every passing day.

x.

deprive yourself of conversations with the living
& submerse in the darkness of an unlit room
like it’s a hot tub liberating you from people’s touch.                                            

x.

permit your stomach the voidness you experience.
let it too rehearse absence like the night’s sky
when moonless.

x.

drain your slumber into the maw of desolation
& contemplate the friendliness of gravity
from your window.

Biography:

Praise Osawaru is a writer and (performance) poet of Bini descent. He’s a Best of the Net nominee with works appearing/forthcoming in Blue Marble Review, FERAL, Ghost Heart Literary Journal, Glass Poetry, Kalahari Review, Serotonin, Sub-Saharan Magazine, and elsewhere. He was longlisted for Babishai 2020 Haiku Award and shortlisted for the Nigerian Students Poetry Prize 2020. You can find him on Instagram/Twitter: @wordsmithpraise.

