Bleed Again
If something must be shattered,
give it to a child —
barefoot, wailing,
fragile mother: kneeling.
A glass, a bowl, a plate,
a soul,
as we grow,
we dispose.
Sweep, weep, sleep,
shards remain,
new grains
on old ground.
Cover your hands, child;
one day you’ll know.
Rise up, Grown-up.
It’s time to bleed
again.
By Rebekah Barker
Biography:
Rebekah Barker is a graduate student at North Carolina State University, where she studies English literature. In her free time, she enjoys creative writing, reading, and tending to her growing family of plants.