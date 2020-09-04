Bleed Again

If something must be shattered,

give it to a child —

barefoot, wailing,

fragile mother: kneeling.

A glass, a bowl, a plate,

a soul,

as we grow,

we dispose.



Sweep, weep, sleep,

shards remain,

new grains

on old ground.

Cover your hands, child;

one day you’ll know.

Rise up, Grown-up.

It’s time to bleed

again.

By Rebekah Barker

Biography:

Rebekah Barker is a graduate student at North Carolina State University, where she studies English literature. In her free time, she enjoys creative writing, reading, and tending to her growing family of plants.