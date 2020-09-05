Four Portals Out Of The World’s Longest Lockdown By inklingfair

Four Portals Out Of The World’s Longest Lockdown

I.

This is confession.

This is the fall, anther at the bower

the tongue tip lent

to wrist, to pulse

the warp and weft limbs

invent

little deaths at waking-hour.

II.

This is gravity.

This is descent: my rock to this earth,

my debt of weight

to its core.

the irrevocable pull this satellite creates

drawing water to its shore.

III.

This is delight.

This: peeling off linen strips, liniment

staining stitches, the imminent

sting, bliss tripping across

skin, fire-footed

ant parade, this

confetti of pain.

IV.

This is the canvas.

This is the sketch: the soundless sleeping

void pierced

with livid blooms

worlds wrapped in dreaming

sightless in their wombs.

By inklingfair

Biography:

inklingfair’s poetry has been published by indie trans-genre zine Paper Monster Press. She is about to give birth in the Philippines, where the coronavirus lockdown has stretched for over four months. She creates stories, verses, and storyverses of ideas at inklingfair.com.