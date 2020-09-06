April Mugsauce By Olivia Lee

April Mugsauce

i.

sound of sadness seeping from

the shuttered window

children stuck inside their yellow boxes:

all the summer gone with april rain

and television screens.

ii.

bubbled dripping april mugsauce of

a monday morning: camera emptied

of its teachers. left to ponder

the contents of the yellow cupping glass

like little chickens on a windowsill

turned abstract by this time

my cup runneth over.

iii.

small defatted squabble with

the crouching mother on the stairs:

listens for the sound of cabinets

not even mice are home

iv.

little clasping memory of yarn and

pinking fingers: must have been the best of friends,

the letter swears and reaches silent from the window

please write back

but

i have already forgotten

the shape of her embrace.



By Olivia Lee

Biography:

Olivia Lee is a senior at California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley. Her art and writing has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Princeton University, and the California Coastal Commission. She has work published, or forthcoming in Canvas Literary Journal, Polyphony Lit, Body Without Organs, Tab, The Journal of Poetry and Poetics, Blue Marble Review, and Apprentice Writer among others. In her spare time, she enjoys watching stationery hauls on Youtube and way too much anime on Crunchyroll.