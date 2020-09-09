Aspire By Sean Bates

Aspire

When the fireflies are whiskey drunk,

hovering like dust in the sun

I will catch fifty,

fit for a proper lantern.

And in the blue dusk,

I will set my jar of light in the window and walk

Out past clotheslines,

into the tall grass,

into meadow.

Keeping my one window

in sight, I run.

In rain

my tree is a watchtower

and I race to dry

beneath its lording boughs.

Maybe this year I will be tall,

tall enough to reach the first branch.

Maybe I will climb to the highest place,

look down on our house

and shake its eye

in my hands.

Yet this year still,

I stand

tip-toed on roots,

wild palms

full of rain.

By Sean Bates

Biography:



Sean Bates is a poet who grew up in various restaurants across Upstate New York. Sean attended Oberlin College for his BA, and University of Massachusetts Amherst for his MFA. His poetry was recently anthologized in ‘What Saves Us: Poems of Empathy and Outrage in the Age of Trump’ edited by Martin Espada. He lives in Western MA with his spouse Elizabeth and their cat Smudge.