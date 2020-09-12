Dance Lessons By Shannon Lise

DANCE LESSONS

You are eleven. You are at a wedding

and you want to dance, to move your body

the way the Turkish women showed you,



feel the power in your waist, be the water

in the music, paint the shapes of the night

in the bloom of your flowering hips.



You want to take your turn beside the bride

in the middle of the circle, letting people clap

for you, relishing the freedom of your body



gone liquid, forgetting for an hour

how mirrors have started to make you feel

strange, think twice about all your clothes.



But that would be inappropriate, unladylike –

your mother would be so embarrassed,

would send you inside with angry hints half

understood about modesty and men until

you realize that dancing in three dimensions

is a liability, not for nice girls. So you reel



in the rhythm, flatten your body to a single

plane in space, step stiffly side to side instead,

pretending not to have curves, pretending



not to understand when the women try to

get you to swing your hips, and remembering

how only last week a girl was raped in broad



daylight just a few blocks away by a stranger

she’d passed on the street and your mother told

you she must have looked at him the wrong way.

By Shannon Lise

Biography:

Originally from Texas, Shannon Lise spent twelve years in the Middle East and currently lives in Québec. Her first poetry collection is underway and recent work has appeared in The Sunlight Press, Scarlet Leaf Review, The Ekphrastic Review, Ink in Thirds, Eunoia Review and Red Eft Review. She also writes high fantasy (Keeper of Nimrah, 2014).