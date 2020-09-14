Sergels Torg, Stockholm By Elissa Calamia

Sergels Torg, Stockholm

In the dark night rounding the corner

of Drottningatan,

the central town square lit up,

all of a sudden I look up and see

a man, walking a tight rope

between two buildings, me on my way home

walking

God that city, the way I walked the

narrow streets

like sparrows,

poking in and out

but it’s already below zero

and I watch the French man cross that tight rope in

half- moon slippers,

and other passers-by stop to watch too

All the people of Centralen:

groups of men

speaking Arabic, their

bird-flying hands and

white sneakers,

the alcoholics

with loud voices and

big red noses and

suburban kids,

with no place better to be in this

crystal glass night.

The hollow bell of the cold and the

thousand lost hearts,

under down coats and

fur-lined hoods,

in walking boots,

walking,

stopped,

for a moment,

looking up,

into this beaming night.

But the cold makes the night so thin your body slips right into it,

and all at once you are

the black silk night,

you are

the tinker-tin stars

your wide-eyed

moon- eye

illuminating

these people

of the dark,

this night below

By Elissa Calamia

Biography:

Elissa Calamia currently lives and works in Austin, TX with her boyfriend and Dalmation. She is grateful of the cities in which she has called home, which continue to shape the lens of her world.