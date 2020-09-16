beneath the floorboards

of five years old and

fully grown, standing in the shadows

of a diary : here

a monolith of diving boards, and here

we have the maze of half-erected houses, all

in siding-board without their ceilings : everyone

an indoor sky. cling to me

confess to me your dirty paws, the gloves we lost

the sock without its twin : if only there were two of us,

if only there was

crayon dust and purple fingernails

the smell

of little soft eternities which

slip between the days, like sugar and

cicada wings : the body of

the kitten laid to rest

beneath

the floorboards.

By Olivia Lee

First published in Heritage Review.

Biography:



Olivia Lee is a senior at California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley. Her art and writing has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Princeton University, and the California Coastal Commission. She has work published, or forthcoming in Canvas Literary Journal, Polyphony Lit, Body Without Organs, Tab, The Journal of Poetry and Poetics, Blue Marble Review, and Apprentice Writer among others. In her spare time, she enjoys watching stationery hauls on Youtube and way too much anime on Crunchyroll.