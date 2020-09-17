Cartography By Nicole Fang

Cartography

The body is a frontier of survival: a map of history laid bare.

My palm: grooved like the currents of the Mekong,

where the silver-scaled array of gaping fish carcasses,

almond-eyed and glazed over, marinated for weeks

in the blood of my ancestors its intestines sewn into calluses,

each crease a creation myth untold—

Let the jade-glistening light kiss its fragile folds to paralysis.

My heel: kissed by earth’s sweet breath, soaked with the mist

of rice paddies dotting Lǎo Lǎo’s village, where she

and her late brother would roam barefoot under mauve dusk,

matchstick teeth spitting out stars like sunflower seeds. And

my tongue: burning at the stake in this linguistic witch hunt,

my Chinese the martyr to an American purging. I butchered

my own throat and tossed out the mangled organs

of my own language to baptize my tongue clean. The scars

of an abandoned homeland line my bosom like barbed wire,

and the discards of my native tongue, these slack-jawed vowels

rising from my throat, rot in an open casket. My body emerges

newly christened, shed of its yellowness like a snake-skin.

The map of my body turns apocalypse, yet I do not see the blood.

I do not hear the screams. The apocalypse started when Columbus

charted the seas and raised a white flag in God’s honor. It started

when certain people thought other people exportable, plantations blooming like wounds across the globe. It started when history was rewritten

with the Western world as protagonist, everything else as barbarian.

Slowly, the apocalypse drifts through the trees,

settling in the air all around me,

so loud I stop hearing it.

By Nicole Fang

Biography:

Nicole Fang is a junior in the International Baccalaureate program at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland. Her work has been previously published four times in the New York Times, recognized by the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and is forthcoming in the Eunoia Review. She thinks that you’re wonderful.