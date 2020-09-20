frustration with birds By Emily Ng

frustration with birds

weightless

is my

body —

pair of teeth

sink into

fatigued

nightfall

the splinters of

bone

leak stale

spirit

soak in tender

blue

wring of

reverie

and them —

thorn-tongued

faille-feathered

hum

bitter fable

before

the sun

stirs

By Emily Ng

Biography:

Emily Ng is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, NY. She is a second reader for Polyphony Lit and a poetry and prose editor for Kalopsia Lit. Emily has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.