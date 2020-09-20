frustration with birds By Emily Ng

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

frustration with birds

weightless
is         my
body —
pair of          teeth
sink             into
fatigued
nightfall

the splinters of
bone
leak               stale
spirit
soak           in tender
blue
wring of
reverie

and          them —
thorn-tongued
faille-feathered
hum
bitter         fable
before
the sun
stirs

By Emily Ng

Biography:

Emily Ng is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, NY. She is a second reader for Polyphony Lit and a poetry and prose editor for Kalopsia Lit. Emily has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

