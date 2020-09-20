frustration with birds
weightless
is my
body —
pair of teeth
sink into
fatigued
nightfall
the splinters of
bone
leak stale
spirit
soak in tender
blue
wring of
reverie
and them —
thorn-tongued
faille-feathered
hum
bitter fable
before
the sun
stirs
By Emily Ng
Biography:
Emily Ng is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, NY. She is a second reader for Polyphony Lit and a poetry and prose editor for Kalopsia Lit. Emily has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
One thought on “frustration with birds By Emily Ng”
Beautifully written
