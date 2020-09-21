On the curse of womanhood By Ovsanna Gevorgyan

On the curse of womanhood

Oh nameless saints

On the back walls of this altar

Worshiped

To death –

I weep for you!

Never seen

To your very soul

By another one of your kind

But merely glanced at by crowds of men,

Who approached you so cautiously

Only to look away

When they reached your sight.

And when asked what they had seen

The black-eyed men said you had black eyes

And the green-eyed men said you had green eyes.

To fall victim

To your own image

(Snatched from you

To live a life of its own)

Behind which you are

Trapped in the unending

Walk of loneliness.

Nameless ones –

I take your pain

I grieve for you.

By Ovsanna Gevorgyan

Biography:

Ovsanna Gevorgyan is an Armenian film director and screenwriter, a graduate of the MFA program in Film Directing from Columbia University. Author to several short films, and with her first feature film currently in the works, Ovsanna has been writing poetry since she was 9-years old.